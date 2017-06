CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Clayton police closed a road after a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. along Glen Laurel Road, Clayton police said.

There were serious injuries in the collision, which closed the road near the Glen Ridge neighborhood, police said.

Authorities confirmed that one person had to be cut from a vehicle.

One of the vehicles in the crash was a driver’s education vehicle.