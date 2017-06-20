Wake Forest permanently closing recycling site because of ‘chronic misuse’

By Published: Updated:
(AP File Image)

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The recycling drop-off site at the Wake Forest Public Works Operation Center will close for good at the end of the month as a result of “chronic misuse,” town officials said Tuesday.

The drop-off site on Friendship Chapel Road was intended to provide the town’s residents and small businesses with a place to safely discard recyclable materials like cardboard, plastic bottles, and aluminum cans, but town officials noted that the site had instead become a dumping ground for prohibited items.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Improper furniture disposal was cited as a key factor in the decision, with mattresses, sofas and even a refrigerator being left at the drop-off site.

“We realize that this is going to cause an inconvenience for many people, but as things go, the few ruin it for the whole,” Public Works & Utilities Director Mike Barton said in a press release Tuesday. “We cannot continue cleaning up after individuals that won’t abide by a few simple rules.”

The site will close June 30. Residents will still be able to use nearby Wake County Convenience Centers for recyclables.  Centers include:

  • 3913 Lillie Liles Road, Wake Forest
  • 9024 Deponie Drive, Raleigh
  • 2001 Durham Road/Hwy. 98, Wake Forest

For a complete list of convenience centers, visit this link.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s