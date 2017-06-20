Wet morning, more afternoon storms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The last Monday of spring, sure didn’t feel very spring-like, but spring storms continue to be in the forecast overnight and Tuesday. A rare June cold front will approach North Carolina on Tuesday, not only dropping our temperatures some, but also keeping showers and storms in the forecast.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of central North Carolina under a Slight Risk of severe storms. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat with the storms as they push into the area. Hail is also possible along with heavy rain and frequent lightning.

That cold front will stall to our east and start to wash out along the coast by Tuesday, so a shower or storm will still be possible. Highs on Tuesday will drop back to the middle 80s behind the front and will stay there through Wednesday. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with just a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. Incidentally, the summer solstice is on Wednesday, June 21st. The sun’s most direct rays will be the farthest north all year at 23½ degrees north along the Tropic of Cancer. This will occur shortly after midnight at 12:24 am.

As of now it looks like typical summer weather for next Thursday with partly sunny skies and an isolated PM storm possible. Friday will be very similar to Thursday with highs in the upper 80s, but there will be a better chance of rain thanks to some tropical moisture spreading up the east coast.

A developing tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico could help raise our rain chances heading into the upcoming weekend. This is not expected to be a major tropical system and it will dissipate again when it moves inland along the Gulf coast, but the moisture it sends our way could up rain chances in North Carolina this weekend.

Monday Night, showers and storms will continue, eventually wrapping up after midnight. The morning low will be 72. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Tuesday will be cloudy to partly sunny with scattered showers or storms possible. The high will be 84. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with just a slight risk of a shower or storm, and that could be in the morning. The high will be 83, after a morning low of 69. The rain risk will be 40 percent. Summer officially begins just after midnight early Wednesday morning.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a very small chance of a PM shower or storm. The high will be near 88 after a morning low of 68. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Friday will be mostly to partly sunny with a slightly better chance of rain and a high of 86, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Saturday will be partly sunny and hot with a chance of a PM storm. The high will be near 88, after a morning low of 73. The rain risk will be 30 percent. Sunday will be partly sunny with a chance of a shower or storm. The high will be 89, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

