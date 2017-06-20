Woman arrested for child sex crimes in NC, officials say

By Published:

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) — A woman wanted for sex crimes involving a child in New Hanover County was taken into custody in South Carolina.

CLICK TO VIEW MORE N.C. MUGSHOTS

Cynthia Aaron Haight, 47, has been charged with two counts of first-degree sex offense against a child and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

According to online records, her bond has been set at $25,000.

Haight was arrested in Aiken County, South Carolina, and has been taken to the New Hanover County Detention Center.

According to an arrest warrant, the charges stem from incidents that took place between July 1, 2002 and Dec. 1, 2004.

The victim was between the ages of 11 and 14 at the time of the incidents.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s