Woman arrested for child sex crimes in NC, officials say

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) — A woman wanted for sex crimes involving a child in New Hanover County was taken into custody in South Carolina.

Cynthia Aaron Haight, 47, has been charged with two counts of first-degree sex offense against a child and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

According to online records, her bond has been set at $25,000.

Haight was arrested in Aiken County, South Carolina, and has been taken to the New Hanover County Detention Center.

According to an arrest warrant, the charges stem from incidents that took place between July 1, 2002 and Dec. 1, 2004.

The victim was between the ages of 11 and 14 at the time of the incidents.

