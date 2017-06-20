Wrong-way driver slams stolen vehicle into wall on I-440; 3 suspects in custody

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people are in custody after stealing a vehicle in Durham, crashing into a barrier while driving the wrong way on Interstate 440 and then fleeing from the scene Tuesday morning, Raleigh police said.

According to police, a victim was carjacked in Durham early on Tuesday and the suspects took the vehicle into Raleigh. Police were able to locate the vehicle around 3 a.m. and get behind it, but because of Raleigh Police Department chase policies, they were unable to give chase while the vehicle headed the wrong way on the interstate, police said.

Police were able to locate the vehicle a short time later after it crashed into a barrier. When officers approached the vehicle, they found that it had been abandoned and the suspects inside had fled from the scene.

Three suspects were caught and arrested within three hours of the crash. Police did not provide any details on how they were caught or where they were found.

I-440 near U.S. Route 401 was closed in both directions at the Capital Boulevard exit for around two hours while police investigated.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.