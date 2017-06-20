Young man killed in NC shooting was college baseball player

A man shot and killed in a west Charlotte apartment complex Sunday afternoon has been identified by police as 21-year-old Zachary Finch.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident happened in the 2300 block of Farmer Street around 1:27 p.m.

Officers arrived to find Finch in the front yard of an apartment with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Finch was a senior at the University of the Cumberlands (UC) in Williamsburg, Ky., and a member of the Patriots baseball team, the university says.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Zach Finch,” said UC President Larry Cockrum. “Zach was an incredible young man with a very bright future. We ask the entire Cumberlands family to join in praying for Zach’s family and friends during this terribly difficult time.”

“Zach was an amazing young man who always had a smile on his face,” said Emily Coleman, Vice President for Student Services. “His smile was infectious and always brightened up a room. Zach went out of his way to say hello to others; he was a joy to be around. He will be deeply missed by our campus community.”

“We are absolutely heartbroken over the death of Zach,” said Brad Shelton, Head Coach for UC Baseball. “Zach was a member of our program for three years. He was kindhearted, intelligent and well spoken. His teammates and I loved him. Please pray for his family in this difficult time.”

CMPD said they are investigating Finch’s death as a homicide. So far, Charlotte has had 43 homicides in 2017.

It is unclear whether Finch and the shooter knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 704-334-1600.

Cumberlands is offering counseling for students, faculty, and staff. Information regarding the services can be obtained through Jodi Carroll, MSW, LCSW, Director of Behavioral Health, at 606-539-3553.

Finch’s family has been notified of his death.

