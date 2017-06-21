10 children suffer chemical burns at water park

PORTER, Ind. (AP) – A northwest Indiana water park has been closed indefinitely after an equipment malfunction left 10 children with chemical burns.

Porter County Health Department administrator Keith Letta says the malfunction caused an apparent over-chlorination of the water at the Seven Peaks Water Park, leaving children with leg and arm rashes that turned into blisters.

Tasha Tillman of Michigan City says her 14-year-old daughter was burned and her 6-year-old son complained of burning eyes Friday at the park.

Letta says the park didn’t have necessary permits, inspections, water samples and functioning equipment when it opened last Thursday in the town of Porter, about 40 miles southeast of Chicago.

The park was closed Monday and will remain shuttered until it’s in compliance.

Provo, Utah-based Seven Peaks Resorts didn’t immediately return messages left Wednesday.