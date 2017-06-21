10-year-old boy killed by log in Tropical Storm Cindy’s storm surge

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WNCN/WKRG/AP) — A 10-year-old vacationing at an Alabama beach appeared to have become the first fatality from Tropical Storm Cindy on Wednesday, after a sheriff’s captain confirmed that he was struck and killed by a log washed in by storm surge.

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Capt. Stephen Arthur says the boy, who was from the St. Louis area, was hit by the debris Friday morning in the Fort Morgan area along the coast.

“The boy’s father was outside but several feet away attending other children and noticed a huge wave was coming ashore heading toward the log and his son,” said Captain S.K. Arthur in a press release. “The wave hit the log knocking the log into and over his son.”

Stephen said witnesses reported the boy was standing outside his family’s condominium when he was struck by the log washed in by a large wave.

Emergency crews, including a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter, responded to the scene, but the boy died at the scene of his injuries.

The child wasn’t immediately identified.

Officials have repeatedly warned everyone to stay out of the water as Tropical Storm Cindy draws closer to the Gulf Coast.