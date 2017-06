BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman from Bay Minette, Alabama is facing multiple child sex charges.

37-year-old Jennifer Lynne Weekley is in the Baldwin County Jail, charged with sexual abuse of a child, permitting a child to engage in pornographic activity and production of pornography with minors.

She was scheduled to appear in court on the charges Wednesday.

