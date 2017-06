CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Chapel Hill police are asking for help in locating an 18-year-old last seen June 20.

Josiah Montrell Browning is described as standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 155 pounds.

He was last seen near Booker Creek Apartments, near Erwin Road, police said.

If you see Browning or have any information about his whereabouts, please call the Chapel Hill Police Department at (919) 612-8240 or call 911.