Cool start to summer, wet end to the work week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After another soggy day across central North Carolina, some drier weather will move in for the second half of the week. Wet weather will ramp up by the weekend as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy slide by to our west.

The high temperature in the Triangle reached 82 on Tuesday and the Sandhills hit 81.

Showers and a rumble of thunder will be possible overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Some of the rain may still be heavy at times, especially southeast of the Triangle. Morning showers will wrap up quickly on Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Incidentally, the summer solstice is on Wednesday, June 21st. The sun’s most direct rays will be the farthest north all year at 23½ degrees north along the Tropic of Cancer. This will occur shortly after midnight at 12:24 am.

As of now, it looks like typical summer weather for Thursday with partly sunny skies and an isolated afternoon storm possible. As for Friday, there could be a better chance for rain thanks to some tropical moisture spreading up the east coast.

Tropical Storm Cindy in the Gulf of Mexico could help raise our rain chances heading into the upcoming weekend. This is not expected to be a major tropical system and it will dissipate again when it moves inland along the Gulf coast, but the moisture it sends our way could mean an increase in rain chances in North Carolina this weekend.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The overnight low will be 69. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with just a slight risk of a shower or storm, mainly in the morning. The high will be 83. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a small chance of a PM shower or storm. The high will be near 88 after a morning low of 68. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Friday will bring more clouds and a better chance of rain with a high of 86, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Saturday will be partly sunny, warm and humid with showers and storms possible. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 73. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with more unsettled weather possible. The high will be 87, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a small chance of a shower or storm. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with another chance of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 66. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

