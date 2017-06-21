Female pedestrian seriously injured in Durham hit-and-run, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a female pedestrian that occurred Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred after 7 a.m. on E. Club Boulevard at Glenbrook Drive.

Police said the female, whose age is not known at this time, is at the hospital with what are believed to be serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they’re looking for a tan Toyota Corolla.

Police closed off Club Boulevard at Glenbrook Drive for around an hour while they investigated.

CBS North Carolina has a crew on scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.