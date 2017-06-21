Durham water main break impacting traffic, residents, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A water main break in Durham is impacting traffic and residents who live nearby.

The water main break is located on the 500 block of S. Duke Street and crews have blocked some of the traffic in the area as they work to fix the break.

Crews working on the break told CBS North Carolina that they will have to turn the water off in the area, which will have an impact on the people who live in the area.

The fix could take up to five hours, which is going to impact traffic and how long the water is turned off for residents, officials said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.