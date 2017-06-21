Edgecombe County cemetery has become dumping ground, caretaker says

MACCLESFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – An Edgecombe County woman says the cemetery she cares for has become a dumping ground.

“Desecration of the place where the dead is,” Peggy Hart, Bullock Cemetery caretaker said.

Hart showed CBS North Carolina around the Bullock Cemetery. It’s a relatively small piece of land nestled between woods and farmland off Otter Creek Church Road. Hart said someone has been dumping their garbage on the tree line around the grounds.

Hart said someone has been dumping their garbage on the tree line around the grounds of the family cemetery.

“The hurt and the pain of losing their loved one is bad enough, but to look around and see the surrounding looking so bad and shabby and filthy will really add to it,” Hart said.

Hart has been taking care of the cemetery for about three years. Since her uncle could no longer do it.

Hart told CBS North Carolina that there have always been problems – people would come back into the cemetery to party and they’d leave their trash behind.

Since Hurricane Matthew, Hart said it’s gotten worse.

CBS North Carolina spotted three separate piles of garbage on Wednesday. It’s attracted a lot of bugs.

Some of the grave sites date back to the late 1800’s.

Hart says she has someone come once a month to do some maintenance and cut the grass. But that person doesn’t clean up trash.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office confirms they’ve received several calls from Hart about the problem. Hart said they told her they didn’t have the manpower to patrol the cemetery on a regular basis. That’s when she contacted CBS North Carolina – hoping to shed light on the problem.

Hart said they told her they didn’t have the manpower to patrol the cemetery on a regular basis. That’s when she contacted CBS North Carolina – hoping to shed light on the problem.

“I know that they know that this is not a trash dump, but I want you to really know it and act upon it. And take the trash where it is supposed to be,” Hart said.

Hart said her next step will be installing a gate in the hopes of keeping out those that don’t belong there.