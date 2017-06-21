Gunman jumps counter during Burger King robbery in Fayetteville

By Published:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police on Wednesday released video of an armed robbery at a Burger King last week.

CLICK TO VIEW 7 LARGER PHOTOS

The incident happened Thursday around 9:40 p.m. at the restaurant at 638 S. Reilly Road.

Police said the suspect entered the business, jumped over the counter, pointed a handgun at employees, and demanded money.

On the video, the man with a silver handgun can also be seen hushing the workers near the end of the video clip.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Detective A. Stevens with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 391-0053 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s