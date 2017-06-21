Gunman jumps counter during Burger King robbery in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police on Wednesday released video of an armed robbery at a Burger King last week.

The incident happened Thursday around 9:40 p.m. at the restaurant at 638 S. Reilly Road.

Police said the suspect entered the business, jumped over the counter, pointed a handgun at employees, and demanded money.

On the video, the man with a silver handgun can also be seen hushing the workers near the end of the video clip.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Detective A. Stevens with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 391-0053 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).