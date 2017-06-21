Man exposes himself to children, mom along American Tobacco Trail, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man exposed his private parts to a mother who was with her two children along the American Tobacco Trail on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened just after 12:15 p.m. near the 100 block of the American Tobacco Trail, which is near the one-mile marker and West Enterprise Street, according to Durham police.

The woman and her two children were approached by a man from the opposite direction along the trail, police said.

The man then exposed himself as the group walked past him, Durham police said in a news release.

“The victim fled on foot as she attempted to ignore the suspect,” police said.

The suspect was described as a man in his 20s, about 6 feet tall and 180 pounds with short hair. He was wearing a black jacket and dark jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.