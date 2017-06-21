Man ransacks Cumberland County church day care, deputies say

By Published:
(Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

WADE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies are asking for help identifying the man they say tied to a break in at a church day care.

Last Thursday, Center Baptist Church in Wade told deputies that someone had “ransacked” the church daycare office after prying open a window, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

During the break-in, someone stole the daycare’s debit card. That card was later used at a local gas station, where security cameras captured images of the man using the card.

Authorities have since released some of the images in the hopes that members of the public will identify the man. Deputies believe we was driving a light-colored Toyota Camry.

Deputies ask anyone with information on the man to call them at (910) 323-1500 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.

