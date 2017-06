RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot in Raleigh on Wednesday night, police said.

The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. outside in the 4300 block of Presley Court, which is in an area near East Millbrook Road and Green Road.

The shooting victim was talking with police at the scene.

He was taken to WakeMed with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

There is no information about a possible suspect.