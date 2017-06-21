Myrtle Beach shooting caught on video tied to NC gang activity, police say

Watch the full video above. Warning: Contains graphic content

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Interim Police Chief Amy Prock released several more details about the shooting that wounded seven people, including the shooting suspect, at a special called city council meeting Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday at the meeting, Chief Prock also confirmed the suspect and immediate victim knew each other and were involved in gang activity. The conflict Sunday actually originated after an incident in North Carolina, where many of the victims and the suspect are from.

Interim Chief Prock says the call came in around 12:20 a.m. Sunday about a shooting near 4th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard. According to police, they identified and apprehended the shooting suspect by 12:26 a.m. Interim Chief Prock clarified to the council during the meeting that officials apprehended the suspect somewhere between three and six minutes after the original call about the shooting came in.

Tuesday afternoon, Prock announced an 18-year-old male victim from North Carolina who was involved in the fight was still in the hospital. Prock also released the other victims included an 18-year-old female from North Carolina, a juvenile from North Carolina, a 17-year-old female from Ohio, an 18-year-old female from North Carolina, the security officer and the suspect who was identified as a 17-year-old male from North Carolina.

Myrtle Beach police spokesperson Lt. Joey Crosby states a fight broke out and one person pulled out a gun and shot the other. Lt. Crosby says an armed security officer witnessed the shooting and shot the suspect. The alleged shooter then fired numerous rounds and escaped the scene by carjacking a vehicle, police confirm.

During the shooting, a Myrtle Beach Police Department patrol car was shot three times, but no officers were injured.

While officers were responding to the area to identify victims and secure the crime scene, a call came in about a bloody person at the Palace Resort blocking the parking garage. Police identified the man as the shooting suspect, arrested him and took him to the hospital.

Six people, including the suspect, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The security officer was also injured in the shooting, but was treated at the scene.

The suspect will be charged with several counts of attempted murder, carjacking and possession of a firearm during commission of violent crime, but no warrants have been served yet due to suspect’s condition.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is still investigating. Anyone with information about the incident should call 843-918-1382.