NC flight to London circles areas of state after mechanical problem

By Published: Updated:
Flightaware image of Flight 730 over Davidson County.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A flight from North Carolina to London had mechanical problems and circled the state for more than four hours Wednesday night.

American Airlines Flight 730 from Charlotte to London experienced a mechanical problem after takeoff, WBTV reported.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The flight was circling over Davidson County and the state for more than four hours to burn fuel, according to WFMY-TV.

As of 11:15 p.m., the flight, which left Charlotte around 6:50 p.m., was still circling over Davidson County, according to Flight Aware.

WBTV reported the airline said passengers will be allowed on a different plane later Wednesday night for the flight to London.

Officials did not specify the mechanical problem.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s