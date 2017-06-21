NC flight to London circles areas of state after mechanical problem

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A flight from North Carolina to London had mechanical problems and circled the state for more than four hours Wednesday night.

American Airlines Flight 730 from Charlotte to London experienced a mechanical problem after takeoff, WBTV reported.

The flight was circling over Davidson County and the state for more than four hours to burn fuel, according to WFMY-TV.

As of 11:15 p.m., the flight, which left Charlotte around 6:50 p.m., was still circling over Davidson County, according to Flight Aware.

WBTV reported the airline said passengers will be allowed on a different plane later Wednesday night for the flight to London.

Officials did not specify the mechanical problem.