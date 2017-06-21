NC school custodian, 1 other charged with selling crack

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – A man and woman are accused of selling crack cocaine, according to the Leland Police Department.

Francine Stukes, who police say is a custodian at Murrayville Middle School in New Hanover County, and Everett Jackson have been charged with the sale of crack cocaine, conspiracy to sell crack cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for the sale of crack cocaine and maintaining a dwelling for the sale of crack cocaine.

According to officials, Stukes, 53, was taken into custody at approximately 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Village and Old Fayetteville roads.

Jackson, 60, was arrested later Tuesday night on Townsend Lane.

Stukes’ bond was set at $50,000 while Jackson was booked under a $100,000 bond.

According to Valita Quattlebaum, spokesperson for New Hanover County Schools, Stukes has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of an investigation by the school system’s HR department. Stukes has been employed since August 2006.

