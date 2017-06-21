NC Senate expected to give final approval on revised state budget Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — Senate lawmakers will take their first vote today on the revised state budget, which comes with raises for teachers and state employees.

Teachers would get about a three percent raise this fall, but can expect an almost 10 percent raise over the next two years. Gov. Cooper said the budget doesn’t go far enough though.

Also include in the budget is funding to fight the growing opioid epidemic across the state.

Lawmakers want to put the money behind their efforts to fight opioid addiction and the crisis that health officials say has taken over the state.

Officials have proposed giving $1.2 million for the next two years towards a database used to record and report on opioid issues.

The money would be used to develop and create more advanced software for the existing database that so many public health officials use.

Right now the statewide system identifies people who misuse prescription drugs and it helps physicians know when.

The information from that database should be used to improve opioid prescribing, identifying unusual prescribing patterns, and to find behavior that’s tied to opioid misuse, addiction and/or criminal activity.

There’s also millions of dollars tied to community health programs and treatments for those dealing with opioid addiction.

Another item in the budget will give security detail to House and Senate leadership.

The House and Senate will try to figure out the budget deal and there’s a lot to figure out – the $23 billion budget is more than 400 pages. It includes funding to create security detail for Lt. Gov. Dan Forest.

Forest travels a lot across the state as part of his job as lieutenant governor and officials say they want to make sure he is protected after the recent shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) and Republican staffers at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia. The event has led to a lot of discussion about public officials needing more security.

If passed, Forest would get three North Carolina State Highway Patrol officers and protected vehicles would be assigned to Forest. The protection detail would also include Forest’s immediate family.

There doesn’t appear to be any specific numbers for the cost of the new security detail in the budget. The security detail funding would go into effect immediately.

Gov. Cooper on Tuesday said the budget, overall, is the “most fiscally irresponsible” he’s ever seen.

Despite that, the measure looks on track to reach his desk before the week’s end.

The Senate is expected to give its final approval on Wednesday to the two-year spending plan negotiated by General Assembly Republicans, a day after the chamber gave it tentative approval. The House scheduled its two required votes for Wednesday and Thursday.

Cooper will have decide whether to veto the measure he’s already criticized for spending too little on public education and for cutting income taxes again for the wealthy and corporations. But Republicans point out nearly everyone — including low- and middle-income people — would pay less in taxes under the bill.

Not all Democrats agree with Cooper — four Democratic senators joined Republicans on Tuesday in voting for the measure.