NC teen girl killed when stolen car she’s driving hits log truck, troopers say

By Published:
(WNCT)

LEWISTON, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Highway Patrol has confirmed a 16-year-old girl from Kinston who was driving a car reported stolen in Greenville died in a wreck Thursday.

Erica Dawson was killed when the 1998 Oldsmobile she was driving collided with a log truck north of Lewiston near Moore Road on N.C. 11.

The Oldsmobile was reported stolen on June 13.

Dawson attempted to pass another vehicle while traveling north and collided with an 18-wheeler traveling south, troopers said.

The Highway Patrol said the driver of the rig, Michael Baggett, from Jamesvillle, tried to avoid the collision and veered to the right, but the truck flipped over on its side, spilling logs into the ditch.

Baggett did not suffer major injuries, troopers said.

Three passengers in the Oldsmobile, Gabriel Suggs, 17, of Grifton, Marquez Lewis, 19, of Kinston, and Daveyontae Miller, 15, of Kinston, were taken to the hospital.

Lewis, who was in the back left seat, suffered serious injuries, the Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the stolen car case was turned over to Greenville police.

