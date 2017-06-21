New water park at NC Outer Banks to open Thursday, officials say

POWELLS POINT, N.C. (WAVY) — After a day-long delay, a new water park in North Carolina is set to open Thursday.

H2OBX says the decision was made to temporarily delay the planned Wednesday grand opening because of weather. On Wednesday evening, the park said they would be officially opening on Thursday.

Park officials announced the 20-acre venue will open at 10 a.m. Thursday.

“We hope to see you for opening day and throughout the summer for rides, slides and epic waves,” the park said in a statement.

Construction on the $46 million water park began eight months ago. The park sprawls across 20-plus acres along Caratoke Highway, three miles from the Wright Memorial Bridge.

The park features more than 20 rides, slides and attractions including everything from thrill rides to family and children’s rides.

The Twin Tides Wave Pool gives an ocean-simulated current, tide and waves and features “dual beachfront” entrance points on opposite ends.

Calico Jack’s Cove offers an immersive, multi-level, pirate-themed, play structure, offering water slides and interactive water effects. Deep Six Adventure Lagoon features climb, crawl and balance soft mat obstacles and swim zones.

The park also has 50 private cabanas, shaded seating areas and multiple food and beverage stands.

One very unique thing about the park is that there will be a limit on people allowed in at one time, officials say.

The idea, according to park developers, is to create a resort-like feel.