Parents charged after Fayetteville infant dies of starvation, dehydration

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The parents of a Fayetteville 6-month-old who authorities say died of starvation and dehydration have been charged with manslaughter, police said.

Brianna Nelson, 26, and Joshua Gonzalez, 25, are charged with involuntary manslaughter.

On January 29, officers were called to an apartment of Nelson and Gonzalez in the 900 block of Pedro Drive for an unresponsive child.

Solana Gonzalez had been found unresponsive in the apartment by her parents, police say an investigation showed. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This past week, detectives received information from the (Office of the Chief Medical Examiner)’s Autopsy Report that the infant died as a result of starvation and dehydration,” police wrote.

Nelson and Gonzalez have been taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Police are asking anyone with information about the child’s death to call Fayetteville police Det. W. Lee at (910) 973-3638 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online or by texting “4tip” followed by the tip to 274637.