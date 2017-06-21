Popular Raleigh bus driver retires after 40 years behind wheel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One of Raleigh’s most popular bus drivers will drive his last route Thursday.

After 40 years of driving for GoRaleigh, Ronald Wilson is retiring.

CBS North Carolina caught up with Wednesday as he said his goodbyes to passengers.

Wilson says he wouldn’t have stayed on the job so long if he didn’t enjoy it.

“It’s a unique experience to deal with a lot of different types of people and actually be serving the people like we do,” said Wilson.

Wilson says he and his wife are making plans to travel now.

He says he’ll miss the job, but hopes the cruise they’re planning takes his mind off it.

