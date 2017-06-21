Raleigh apartment complex again without water

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For the second time in a week, people living at Governor’s Point will soon have their water cut off.

“I was upset,” said Governor’s Point resident, David Musco. “I was confused and didn’t know what the heck was going on.”

Nicholas Kelley says last week he went more than 48 hours without water.

“So having to go through this again is not ideal obviously,” said Kelley. “Last time I went to work two days in a row without showers.”

The reason for the water issues is because crews are working on replacing the apartment’s backflow system. The City of Raleigh mandated the fix after the old system failed in February. Management says half of the apartments will lose water at midnight and water should be back by 5 a.m Thursday morning. The other half will be out of water from 9 a.m until 2 p.m.

“I’m expecting for it to be out more than 24 hours because that’s basically what they said the first time,” said Musco. “So, I’m just gonna have to get another couple of gallons of water to cook with and clean with that kind of stuff and I guess just suck it up there’s nothing else you can really do.”

Northland Investment Corporation sent us a statement. It says in part, “We are committed to supporting our residents while we comply with these city requirements. Residents were notified last evening, and we have made arrangements for bottled water delivery beginning today, as well as port-a-potties on-site beginning this evening. As always, we encourage any residents with specific concerns to speak with our office staff so that we may help them find a solution.”

Residents say last week the complex put out two cases of water out for each building, which wasn’t enough. Northland also tells us a boil water advisory will be in effect once the water’s back on until it’s tested.

Management says more cases of water are available upon request.