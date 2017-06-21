Suspect eludes Durham police as officers respond to disturbance call

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man jumped and ran from a vehicle, eluding Durham officers as police responded to a disturbance on Glenbrook Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., officers responded to reports of a “disturbance with a weapon” where officials said it was reported someone was shooting a weapon in the 2400 block of Glenbrook Drive.

AS officers responded, they found a male suspect in a car but he jumped and ran.

Durham police are clearing the scene and asking those in the area to call if they see the suspect.

No suspect description was released.