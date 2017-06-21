Woman dies after tractor trailer hauling corn runs red light, NC trooper say

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman is dead Tuesday after troopers say a tractor trailer driver ran a red light and collided his truck into a car in Duplin County.

The wreck happened outside Kenansville on N.C. 903 around 6:20 a.m when the tractor trailer ran a red light and hit a car driven by Shirleen Chambers, according to the Highway Patrol.

The truck then rolled over and spilled its load of corn.

Chambers died in the collision.

The Highway Patrol said the driver of the truck, who was not injured, is being charged with failure to stop for a red light and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

The fire department was directing traffic and troopers hope to have the road open by 4:30 p.m.