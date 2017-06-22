2-year-old accidentally shoots, kills self, deputies say

YELL COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) — A 2-year-old boy is dead after family said he accidentally shot himself Tuesday night, Arkansas deputies said.

Around 7:25 p.m. Tuesday deputies from the Yell County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home on Belleville Ridge Road just north of Danville in regard to a suspected accidental shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found 2-year-old Jacob Chronister dead from a gunshot wound.

Family members told deputies they were unsure how Jacob reached the weapon, which was typically stored on top of a cabinet in the bedroom.

They said they had last seen Jacob playing the hallway and then they heard the gun go off.

The child’s body has been submitted to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner for autopsy and the investigation in ongoing.

