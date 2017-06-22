Coast Guard medevacs diver from boat off Masonboro Inlet

By Published:

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The U.S Coast Guard has medevaced a diver after he was reported missing from a boat about 36 miles southeast of Masonboro Inlet.

According to USCG officials, the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center in Wilmington received a call at approximately noon that a diver had gone missing off the vessel Sniper.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

A Coast Guard helicopter that was training in Oak Island was diverted to take part in the search, and Station Wrightsville Beach launched as well.

Coast Guard officials said the master of the boat dove down after reporting the diver was missing, and managed to locate him.

Officials said he was flown to an airfield in Southport and taken by ambulance to Dosher Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The diver’s condition is currently unknown.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s