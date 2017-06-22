Construction worker injured after trench collapses on him in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Firefighters rescued a construction worker in Raleigh after a trench collapsed on him Thursday morning.

The rescue occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Capital Boulevard just off the Peace Street exit, officials said.

An “entrapment” call came in to authorities around 12:30 a.m. for a man that fell into a 5-foot hole. Raleigh fire officials said the man on the construction site fell in and then the trench quickly caved in on him.

Emergency crews were able to quickly pull them an out and he was taken to the hospital.

There’s an ongoing investigation into the incident. CBS North Carolina has reached out to the Raleigh Fire Department and North Carolina workplace safety officials to learn more.

Work is back underway at the site now that the man has been removed from the trench.