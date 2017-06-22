FBI says Flint stabbing suspect tried to buy gun

By Published:
Police officers gather at a terminal at Bishop International Airport, Wednesday morning, June 21, 2017, in Flint, Mich. Officials evacuated the airport Wednesday, where a witness said he saw an officer bleeding from his neck and a knife nearby on the ground. On Twitter, Michigan State Police say the officer is in critical condition and the FBI was leading the investigation. (Dominic Adams/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP)

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — The FBI says a Canadian man accused of stabbing a police officer at the Flint, Michigan, airport tried unsuccessfully to buy a gun while in the United States for five days.

David Gelios, head of the FBI in Detroit, made the disclosure Thursday during a news conference. He did not elaborate.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Acting U.S. Attorney Dan Lemisch says more charges are coming in the days ahead. Ftouhi is in custody until a bond hearing Wednesday.

Amor Ftouhi managed to purchase a knife. He is a dual citizen of Canada and Tunisia. He’s accused of stabbing airport police Lt. Jeff Neville after yelling “Allahu akbar,” the Arabic phrase for “God is great.”

According to the FBI, Ftouhi said something similar to “you have killed people in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, and we are all going to die.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s