Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Franklin County soldier killed in Afghanistan

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that all U.S. flags at state facilities be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of a Franklin County soldier killed in Afghanistan.

Cooper has ordered that all flags be flown at half-staff beginning Thursday and continuing until sunset Friday in remembrance of Sgt. Dillon Baldridge of Youngsville.

The 22-year-old Baldridge was one of three soldiers who died of gunshot wounds on June 10 in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan.

They were part of the 101st Airborne Division based at Fort Campbell, located on the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

Funeral services will be held for the soldier on Friday at 3 p.m. at the Ashe County High School auditorium, according to an obituary for Baldridge. A burial with military honors will follow at Ashelawn Memorial Gardens.

