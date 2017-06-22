Girlfriend of accused Raleigh carjacker ‘still in shock’



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The girlfriend of a man police said carjacked a woman in downtown Raleigh amid four robberies said she is still shocked by what has happened.

“Shocked and couldn’t believe it and I still don’t believe it”

James Bloodworth was arrested Saturday night after a manhunt for him involving both the Raleigh and Durham police departments.

Bloodworth’s girlfriend, Shannon, spoke exclusively with CBS North Carolina’s Kelly Kennedy. She did not want her last name released.

She tells Kennedy she never thought Bloodworth was capable of doing something like this.

Shannon worked as a janitor at MetLife in Cary where she says she fell for one of her co-workers.

“One thing led to another and he was just an incredible man because I saw how hard he worked,” Shannon said.

That man was 58-year-old James Bloodworth, now behind bars on armed robbery charges, among other charges. His girlfriend Shannon says she had no idea about Bloodworth’s crime spree until she saw it on the news.

“Shocked and couldn’t believe it and I still don’t believe it now and I see it, but I still don’t believe it because my mind is still in shock.”

She says she knew Bloodworth had a criminal background but thought it was in his past.

Police say in less than 24 hours, Bloodworth stole a woman’s car at gun point and robbed four Raleigh businesses.

Shannon says she wasn’t in contact with Bloodworth during the crime spree, but she says Bloodworth did try to get in her car while he was on the run.

“Somebody ran up to my car downtown,” Shannon said. “I’m like, ‘who trying to get in my car?’ Just trying to open my door and I looked and said, ‘oh my God. That’s James.’ I said, ‘What’s wrong? What’s wrong?’ And he just kept walking away like, ‘No if you ain’t letting me in the car I’m leaving’ and he did leave.”

But despite all his crimes, Shannon says she plans to stay by his side.

“I wish I could talk to the victims and tell them I’m sorry like this is not the person I met,” she said. “I met a loving person so this monster they’re talking about it doesn’t exist in my brain because I only know his good side, his loving side.”

Shannon says she plans to visit Bloodworth in jail on July 3.

She says she hasn’t spoken to him since all this happened and she just wants to ask him why he did this.