Heat returns, staying unsettled through the weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While rain has dominated the forecast the past few weeks, it may not be as wet this weekend in central North Carolina as the impacts from Tropical Storm Cindy will be much less now. There will still be rain chances for the first weekend of summer, but it will also be warmer with temperatures near 90.

The bigger story this weekend may end up being a rare cold front that makes it though our area leading to cooler temperatures and lower humidity next week.

Wednesday was the first day of summer, but temperatures were actually a little cooler than what we would normally see this time of year. The high in the Triangle was 85 while Fayetteville made it up to 87. The normal high this time of year is 89 and we will be back near that this weekend.

It looks like typical summer weather returns for Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and an isolated afternoon storm possible. Friday will also be a typical summer day with hot and humid conditions along with normal rain chances. The rain impact from Tropical Storm Cindy now looks to be lower.

Tropical Storm Cindy in the Gulf of Mexico will make landfall in Texas or Louisiana in the early morning hours of Thursday.

Overnight will be mostly dry and muggy with a morning low down to 69.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a PM shower or storm. The high will be near 88. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Friday will bring more clouds and humidity with a high of 88, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy, hot and humid with showers and storms possible. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 75. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with more unsettled weather possible. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 74. The rain risk will be 30 percent as a cold front approaches the area. Monday will be mostly cloudy with a decent chance of rain as the cold front moves through. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and not as hot or humid with a high of 84, after a morning low of 64.

