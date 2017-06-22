Man, woman charged in Moore County robberies used Tasers, sheriff’s office says

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and woman arrested in connection with two robberies in Moore County used Tasers during the robberies in Robbins and Pinehurst, Moore County Sheriff Neil Godfrey said.

Rondayle Alexander Ingram, 34, and Nina Kaylinda Huffin, both of 275 Bellview Drive in Robbins, were arrested and charged in connection with the May 5 robbery of a 76-year-old man in Robbins and a June 15 robbery in Pinehurst.

Victims in both cases reported that Ingram and Huffin used Tasers, Godfrey said.

Deputies arrested Ingram and Huffin on Wednesday.

Ingram was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of felony common-law robbery, one count of felony uttering of a forged instrument, one count of felony obtaining property by false pretense, two counts of the felony unlawful obtaining of a credit card, one count of felony attempting to obtain property by false pretense, one count of felony possession of stolen goods, and one count of assault inflicting serious injury. He is being held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $177,500 secured bond.

Huffin is facing two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of felony common-law robbery, one count of felony uttering of a forged instrument, one count of felony obtaining property by false pretense, two counts of felony unlawful obtaining credit card, one count of felony attempting to obtain property by false pretense, one count of felony possession of stolen goods, and one count of assault inflicting serious injury. She is being held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $125,000 secured bond.

Both suspects have July 11 court dates.