Person of interest in Smithfield infant remains case arrested in Florida

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman who was named a person of interest in connection with the discovery of infant body parts under a Smithfield house last year has been arrested in Florida.

Bridgette Morgan Smith was taken into custody Wednesday based on a warrant from the Smithfield Police Department, that police department confirmed.

Online jail records from Jacksonville, Florida, show that it was a fugitive warrant for a charge of failure to report death.

RELATED: Woman is ‘person of interest’ after infant body parts found under Smithfield home

When the remains were found in 2016, Smithfield police confirmed that the body parts were from two babies. They were found wrapped in towels in two separate bags under the home, according to court documents.

A resident found the bags when he was running a cable under the home.

“Smithfield Police Department would like to speak with her and ask for her assistance by providing any information that might help in determining the identification of these two infants,” police said in a statement at the time.

Smith is due in court July 21.