Roseboro selling off former police force’s guns



ROSEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Town of Roseboro is selling off its former police department’s guns after the force was disbanded in 2008.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office is now responsible for the town of 1,200, a place Sheirff Jimmy Thorton says experiences very little if any violent crime.

The Town says they have no need for the guns now.

“I actually can’t remember the last time we’ve had a shooting in Roseboro,” said City Council member Ray Fisher.

The six guns will be available for sale July 1 at James Trading Company for $400 a piece.