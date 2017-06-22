Sheriff asks for prayers for family, colleagues of deputy killed in motorcycle wreck

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – A South Carolina sheriff is asking the public to keep the family of a deputy killed in a motorcycle wreck Wednesday, as well as other members of the Sheriff’s Office, in their prayers.

Kelsi Payton Padgett, 25, had been a deputy in Aiken County, South Carolina, for two years. She was off-duty at the time of the fatal wreck.

She was found in some woods near an intersection by searchers after being reported missing about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

No other vehicles appear to have been involved in the wreck, deputies said.