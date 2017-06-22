Wayne County teen charged with stabbing man multiple times

PIKEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wayne County teen has been arrested and charged after stabbing a man multiple times, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a home located at 486 Ivey Lane in Pikeville on Wednesday in reference to a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim with stab wounds to both arms as well as his abdomen. The victim was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

The suspect, 17-year-old Lee Roy Darden III, of 437 Ivey Lane in Pikeville, was arrested without incident at the scene and transported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Annex, authorities said.

After an investigation, Darden was charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury. He was then taken to the Wayne County Detention Center where he is being held on a $100,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office has not released any further information about the case.