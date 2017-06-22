Wife, son of soldier killed in Iraq getting new home in Knightdale

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — The family of a fallen soldier will be getting a new home in Knightdale thanks to the nonprofit organization Operation Coming Home.

The organization held a “Raise the Roof” ceremony today as work continues on the home being built for the family of U.S. Army Sgt. Justin B. Onwordi. Onwordi was killed while on patrol on Aug. 2, 2004, in Baghdad. An improvised explosive device was detonated near his vehicle, according to a release from Operation Coming Home.

Onwordi at the time was assigned to the 2nd Batallion, 12th Armored Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division.

Onwordi was born in Lagos, Nigeria, and moved to the United States in 2000 with the goal of enlisting in the U.S. Army.

The house is being built for his wife, Ebony, and his son Jonathan.

This house is the first Operation Coming Home house presented in memory of a fallen soldier and is being built by women since it’s for another woman, Ebony.

