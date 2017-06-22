Woman bit employee who thwarted bid to steal stripper pole, police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — An employee at Spencer’s at a Little Rock, Arkansas, mall was bitten while trying to stop a woman from stealing a stripper pole Wednesday.

Authorities were called to the Park Plaza Mall about 11:40 a.m after someone reported to a woman trying to steal a stripper pole, according to police.

Police say that the woman initially tried to return an item for cash, but became frustrated. Authorities say she then tried to leave the store with the pole, but was chased by an employee, who wrestled the pole away from her.

In the midst of the struggle between the two, the suspect bit the employee in the upper part of her right arm before leaving the mall.

The woman is described as a black woman who stands at 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

The stripper pole in question is valued at $40.