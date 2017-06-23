1 killed in tractor-trailer vs. car crash in Cumberland County

PARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a car and tractor-trailer collided on U.S. Route 301 near Parkton Friday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred sometime around 5:15 a.m. on the northbound side of U.S. 301 near Green Springs Road in Cumberland County near Parkton and on the Robeson County line, according to authorities.

The wreck involved a 2011 Chevrolet Impala and a U.S. Foods tractor-trailer. Authorities said the fatal collision happened when the driver of the Impala drove into the truck’s lane. The truck driver tried to avoid the car but ended up hitting it instead.

The driver of the Impala was killed in the wreck. The driver of the tractor-trailer will not be facing any charges because they were not at fault, authorities said.

The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.