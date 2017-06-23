2 Central NC men arrested after search finds drugs and guns, deputies say

WEST END, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies have arrested two men after a search turned up drugs and guns, authorities announced late Friday.

The Thursday search in the 100 block of Sugar Hill Lane in West End yield an SKS rifle; two semi-automatic pistols; ammunition; 28 grams of marijuana; 15 doses of Clonazepam, which is a controlled substance; and digital scales, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office estimated the drugs’ value at $1,800.

Deputies also arrested two men who live at the property they searched.

Shaquan Marice Legrand, 22, is charged with:

four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

one count of felony maintaining a vehicle for the storage of a controlled substance

one count of possession of drug paraphernalia

Keandre Baretta Legrand, 17, is charged with:

one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver Clonazepam

one count of felony maintaining a vehicle for the storage of a controlled substance

one count of possession of drug paraphernalia

Both Legrands were taken to the Moore County Detention Center. The elder Legrand’s bond was set at $350,000 secured. The younger’s was set at $50,000 secured.