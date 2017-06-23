Allegiant Air adds nonstop flight to Puerto Rico from RDU

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Allegiant Air has added flights to San Juan, Puerto Rico and Cincinnati out of RDU International Airport, the company announced Tuesday.

Fliers will be able to fly nonstop from RDU to San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport starting December 15.

The Airline said some fares to San Juan will be as low as $64.

The flights will depart RDU at 9:10 a.m. and arrive in San Juan at 1:40 p.m. local time.

Travelers flying to RDU will take off from San Juan around noon and arrive in Morrisville at 3 p.m.

Allegiant will also flight twice a week to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport starting November 16.

