‘Dangerous’ NC escapee who attacked female officer surrenders, sheriff says

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WFMY) – The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate who escaped custody after attacking a woman detention officer has turned himself in.

Deputies had been searching for Benjamin Lee Small, 23, who escaped from the Davidson County Detention Center in Lexington on Saturday.

Sheriff David Grice said Small might have gotten as far as Oklahoma during his time on the run. Sheriff Grice also said they’ve been in contact with the family to get Small to turn himself in since early Friday morning. Sheriff Grice escorted Small back to the Sheriff’s Office.

Small was wanted for Assault Inflicting Physical Injury to a Detention Officer, Escape From a Local Jail and Common Law Robbery.

