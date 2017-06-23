F-16 Thunderbird crashes at Ohio airport

DAYTON, Ohio (WNCN) – A F-16 Thunderbird crashed Friday at an airport at Dayton, Ohio, CBS News reported.

The incident happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. at the Dayton International Airport where aircraft and crews are practicing for the Vectren Dayton Air Show, CBS North Carolina affiliate WDTN reported.

Montgomery County dispatchers told WDTN a plane ran off the end of the runway and is now upside down.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base sent a crash team and heavy rescue crew to the scene.

No injuries have been reported but emergency crews are working to extricate two people from the plane.

Staff Sgt. Tabatha McCarthy with the Air Force Thunderbirds public relations office says There was a “mishap” while a plane was on the ground. She had no other information.

The City of Dayton released a statement Friday:

The City of Dayton is confirming an aircraft accident involving one of the acts scheduled to appear at the Vectren Dayton Airshow this weekend. There were 2 people on board. Airport Fire and Rescue are providing assistance at the scene. The airport is open.