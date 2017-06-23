Fayetteville Fatbacks? 5 finalists for new minor league team name released

By Published: Updated:
(City of Fayetteville)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville is getting a new minor league baseball team – but what should their name be?

The Houston Astros’ new affiliate will certainly have a unique name based off the finalists.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The names are:

  • Fayetteville Woodpeckers – which references the endangered red-cockaded woodpecker which calls Fayetteville home
  • Fayetteville Wood Dogs – references the Dogwood tree that can be found across the city
  • Fayetteville Jumpers – Obviously comes from the 82nd Airborne
  • Fayetteville Fatbacks – references the delicious treat that comes from a pig’s back
  • Fayetteville Fly Traps – refers to the Venus Fly Trap, which is found in North and South Carolina

What is your favorite? Vote below!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s