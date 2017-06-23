Fayetteville Fatbacks? 5 finalists for new minor league team name released

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville is getting a new minor league baseball team – but what should their name be?
The Houston Astros’ new affiliate will certainly have a unique name based off the finalists.
The names are:
- Fayetteville Woodpeckers – which references the endangered red-cockaded woodpecker which calls Fayetteville home
- Fayetteville Wood Dogs – references the Dogwood tree that can be found across the city
- Fayetteville Jumpers – Obviously comes from the 82nd Airborne
- Fayetteville Fatbacks – references the delicious treat that comes from a pig’s back
- Fayetteville Fly Traps – refers to the Venus Fly Trap, which is found in North and South Carolina
What is your favorite? Vote below!