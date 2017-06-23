Fayetteville man dies after hitting tractor trailer head-on, troopers say

By Published:

PARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man died early Friday morning when his car crossed the center line and ran head-on into a tractor trailer, according to the State Highway Patrol.

Kyle Allen Frederick Davis, 24, was killed in the wreck, which was reported at 4:13 a.m. Davis hit the tractor trailer on U.S. Highway 301 near its intersection with Green Spring Road, according to troopers. That’s east of Parkton, in Robeson County.

After hitting the tractor trailer, Davis’ car went off the roadway and overturned, police said. He died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer, a 51-year-old Dunn man, did not suffer any injuries.

